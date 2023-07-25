Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .227 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 39 of 64 games this season (60.9%) Siri has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has homered in 29.7% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (48.4%), including seven multi-run games (10.9%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.240
|AVG
|.212
|.295
|OBP
|.245
|.496
|SLG
|.596
|12
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|20
|43/10
|K/BB
|39/5
|4
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
