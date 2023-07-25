Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .227 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

In 39 of 64 games this season (60.9%) Siri has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has homered in 29.7% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his chances at the plate.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (48.4%), including seven multi-run games (10.9%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .240 AVG .212 .295 OBP .245 .496 SLG .596 12 XBH 16 9 HR 11 21 RBI 20 43/10 K/BB 39/5 4 SB 3

