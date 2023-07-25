On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .259 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 21st in slugging.

In 48 of 87 games this season (55.2%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has had an RBI in 35 games this season (40.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 39.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .254 AVG .264 .355 OBP .369 .521 SLG .479 16 XBH 17 11 HR 7 36 RBI 23 28/18 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings