Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Bethancourt (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while batting .225.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.9% of them.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 25.4% of his games this season (16 of 63), with more than one RBI four times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 63 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.243
|AVG
|.204
|.276
|OBP
|.223
|.423
|SLG
|.337
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|28/5
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.