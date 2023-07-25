Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .205.

In 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.1%).

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (28.1%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 of 64 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .217 AVG .193 .331 OBP .279 .434 SLG .360 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 22 RBI 12 43/17 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings