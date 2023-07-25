Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Marlins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .205.
- In 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.1%).
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (28.1%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 64 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.217
|AVG
|.193
|.331
|OBP
|.279
|.434
|SLG
|.360
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|43/17
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (5-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
