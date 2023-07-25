Switzerland vs. Norway: Women’s World Cup Group A Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 25
On Tuesday, July 25 at 4:00 AM ET, Norway and Switzerland meet in Group A at the 2023 Women's World Cup, after losing to New Zealand and defeating the Philippines, respectively, in their tournament openers.
In terms of the odds, Norway is +114, the draw is +217, and Switzerland is +258. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.
Norway vs. Switzerland Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 4:00 AM ET
- Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
- Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Norway Moneyline: +114
- Switzerland Moneyline: +258
Norway vs. Switzerland World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams combine to score two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this match's total.
- These teams surrender one goal per game combined, 1.5 fewer than this match's total.
- Norway has been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and lost.
- Norway has played as a moneyline favorite of +114 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they lost.
- This is the first time Switzerland is an underdog this tournament.
- Switzerland has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +258.
Switzerland World Cup Stats
- Seraina Piubel has scored one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup (one game).
- Ramona Bachmann has netted one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.
Norway vs. Switzerland Recent Performance
- Norway went 4-1-5 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 12 goals and giving up 20. This year, its record is 0-2-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (five goals scored, 10 conceded).
- Norway lost on July 20 against New Zealand by a final score of 1-0. Norway took eight shots in the matchup, equal to the total taken by .
- Norway failed to score, but Emilie Haavi led the team with two shots.
- In 2022, Switzerland went 0-1-5 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -16. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 1-3-0 (+2 goal differential).
- In its last match, Switzerland clinched a 2-0 victory over the Philippines on July 21, while outshooting the Philippines 20 to two.
- Piubel and Bachmann lifted Switzerland with a goal each.
Norway Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Cecilie Fiskerstrand
|27
|1
|Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway)
|Anja Sonstevold
|31
|2
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Sara Horte
|22
|3
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Tuva Hansen
|25
|4
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Guro Bergsvand
|29
|5
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Maren Mjelde
|33
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ingrid Syrstad Engen
|25
|7
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Vilde Boe Risa
|28
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Karina Saevik
|27
|9
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|28
|10
|-
|Guro Reiten
|28
|11
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Guro Pettersen
|31
|12
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Thea Bjelde
|23
|13
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Ada Hegerberg
|28
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amalie Eikeland
|27
|15
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Mathilde Harviken
|21
|16
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Julie Blakstad
|21
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Frida Maanum
|24
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marit Bratberg Lund
|25
|19
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Emilie Haavi
|31
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Anna Josendal
|22
|21
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Sophie Roman Haug
|24
|22
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Aurora Mikalsen
|27
|23
|SK Brann (Norway)
Switzerland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Gaelle Thalmann
|37
|1
|Real Betis Seville (Spain)
|Julia Stierli
|26
|2
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Lara Marti
|23
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Laura Felber
|21
|4
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Noelle Maritz
|27
|5
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Geraldine Reuteler
|24
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Amira Arfaoui
|23
|7
|-
|Nadine Riesen
|23
|8
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
|32
|9
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ramona Bachmann
|32
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Coumba Sow
|28
|11
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Livia Peng
|21
|12
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Lia Walti
|30
|13
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marion Rey
|24
|14
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Luana Buhler
|27
|15
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Sandrine Mauron
|26
|16
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Seraina Piubel
|23
|17
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Viola Calligaris
|27
|18
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Eseosa Aigbogun
|30
|19
|Paris FC (France)
|Fabienne Humm
|36
|20
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Seraina Friedli
|30
|21
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Meriame Terchoun
|27
|22
|Dijon FCO (France)
|Alisha Lehmann
|24
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
