On Sunday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.497) and OPS (.897) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 69% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.7% of them.

He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 84), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .337 AVG .291 .419 OBP .379 .523 SLG .466 16 XBH 16 8 HR 5 25 RBI 20 34/23 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings