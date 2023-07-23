On Sunday, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) host the Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at Tropicana Field. Taj Bradley will get the call for the Rays, while Tyler Wells will take the mound for the Orioles.

The Rays are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Orioles (+115). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.16 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.54 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 83 times and won 55, or 66.3%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 45-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (73.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Rays have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (54.3%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 11-11 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Wander Franco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Luke Raley 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -160 - 1st

