Taj Bradley and Tyler Wells are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles play on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in MLB play with 148 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .448 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (537 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.69 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.185).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.16 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bradley has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bradley is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Zach Eflin Framber Valdez 7/29/2023 Astros - Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown

