Rays vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-6) to the mound, while Tyler Wells (7-5) will take the ball for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Rays have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have won 55 out of the 83 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 45-16 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 537 total runs this season.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Rangers
|L 5-3
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 19
|@ Rangers
|L 5-1
|Zack Littell vs Jon Gray
|July 20
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Gibson
|July 21
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Bradish
|July 22
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Shane McClanahan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 23
|Orioles
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|July 25
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Edward Cabrera
|July 26
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 28
|@ Astros
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Framber Valdez
|July 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Cristian Javier
|July 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown
