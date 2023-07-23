Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Margot has recorded a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Margot has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), with two or more RBI four times (5.6%).
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 34
.207 AVG .298
.273 OBP .341
.315 SLG .412
7 XBH 11
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
20/9 K/BB 21/7
2 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went two innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
