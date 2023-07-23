Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Margot has recorded a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), with two or more RBI four times (5.6%).

He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .207 AVG .298 .273 OBP .341 .315 SLG .412 7 XBH 11 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 20/9 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings