Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .229 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Siri has recorded a hit in 39 of 63 games this season (61.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (30.2%), homering in 8.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year (31 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.244
|AVG
|.212
|.295
|OBP
|.245
|.504
|SLG
|.596
|12
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|20
|42/9
|K/BB
|39/5
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed two innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.