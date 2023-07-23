The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 74 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 33 extra-base hits.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Paredes has recorded a hit in 48 of 86 games this season (55.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).

He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 86), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has had an RBI in 35 games this year (40.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (34 of 86), with two or more runs 11 times (12.8%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .257 AVG .264 .352 OBP .369 .529 SLG .479 16 XBH 17 11 HR 7 36 RBI 23 28/17 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 0

