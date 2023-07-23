Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 74 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 33 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Paredes has recorded a hit in 48 of 86 games this season (55.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 86), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 35 games this year (40.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (34 of 86), with two or more runs 11 times (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.257
|AVG
|.264
|.352
|OBP
|.369
|.529
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|23
|28/17
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (7-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went two innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.