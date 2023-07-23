The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .289.

Ramirez has had a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (30.1%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Ramirez has driven in a run in 26 games this season (35.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .291 AVG .286 .342 OBP .322 .552 SLG .330 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 12 34/10 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings