Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .227 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- In 56.5% of his 62 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in seven games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (25.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.5%).
- In 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.248
|AVG
|.204
|.274
|OBP
|.223
|.431
|SLG
|.337
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed two innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.54), first in WHIP (.984), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.