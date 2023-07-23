The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

In 35 of 63 games this year (55.6%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.0% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .225 AVG .193 .342 OBP .279 .451 SLG .360 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 42/17 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings