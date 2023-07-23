Patrick Rodgers is the current leader (+175) at the 2023 Barracuda Championship after three rounds of play.

Barracuda Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Barracuda Championship Best Odds to Win

Patrick Rodgers

Tee Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-13)

1st (-13) Odds to Win: +175

Rodgers Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 8 1 3rd Round 2 67 -4 7 3 12th Round 3 69 -2 4 2 25th

Akshay Bhatia

Tee Time: 3:35 PM ET

3:35 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-12)

3rd (-12) Odds to Win: +500

Bhatia Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 48th Round 2 69 -2 6 4 34th Round 3 63 -8 6 0 1st

Beau Hossler

Tee Time: 3:35 PM ET

3:35 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-12)

4th (-12) Odds to Win: +600

Hossler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 4 1 3rd Round 2 69 -2 3 1 34th Round 3 68 -3 5 2 10th

Cameron Champ

Tee Time: 3:25 PM ET

3:25 PM ET Current Rank: 6th (-11)

6th (-11) Odds to Win: +1000

Champ Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 6 3 32nd Round 2 66 -5 6 1 6th Round 3 68 -3 5 2 10th

Joel Dahmen

Tee Time: 3:25 PM ET

3:25 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-13)

5th (-13) Odds to Win: +1000

Dahmen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 18th Round 2 70 -1 3 0 58th Round 3 63 -8 8 0 1st

Barracuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win James Hahn 7th (-8) +2200 Martin Trainer 7th (-11) +2800 James Morrison 7th (-11) +3300 Rico Hoey 10th (-12) +4000 Nathan Kimsey 10th (-10) +4000 Johannes Veerman 10th (-8) +6000 Chad Ramey 13th (-8) +6000 Kevin Roy 13th (-9) +6600 Seung-Yul Noh 15th (-6) +8000 Marcus Kinhult 17th (-9) +9000

