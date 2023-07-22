Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has an OPS of .904, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .502. All three of those stats are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 21st in slugging.
- In 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (36.1%).
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 53.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.343
|AVG
|.291
|.423
|OBP
|.379
|.533
|SLG
|.466
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|20
|33/22
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.