On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has an OPS of .904, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .502. All three of those stats are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 21st in slugging.

In 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (36.1%).

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 53.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .343 AVG .291 .423 OBP .379 .533 SLG .466 16 XBH 16 8 HR 5 25 RBI 20 33/22 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

