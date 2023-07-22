Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Wander Franco (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 63 of 94 games this year (67.0%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (30.9%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including 11 multi-run games (11.7%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.283
|AVG
|.256
|.342
|OBP
|.323
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|25
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|31/17
|K/BB
|27/17
|14
|SB
|14
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
