The Barracuda Championship is underway, and Troy Merritt is currently in 15th place with a score of -5.

Looking to place a wager on Troy Merritt at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Troy Merritt Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Merritt has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Merritt has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Merritt has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 38 -6 259 0 11 1 1 $984,741

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Merritt has two top-five finishes in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 18th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Merritt last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 15th.

The par-71 course measures 7,480 yards this week, 450 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Merritt has played i the last year (7,285 yards) is 195 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 77th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Merritt shot better than 39% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Merritt fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Merritt carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.4).

Merritt's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average of 4.9.

In that last tournament, Merritt posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Merritt ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Merritt finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Merritt Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Merritt's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.