Rene Pinto plays his first game of the season when the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Pinto got a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.

Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.

In eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), Pinto picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 14 .235 AVG .196 .257 OBP .229 .382 SLG .283 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 7 15/1 K/BB 20/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)