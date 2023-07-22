Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Rene Pinto plays his first game of the season when the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)
- Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Pinto got a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
- Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.
- In eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), Pinto picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.257
|OBP
|.229
|.382
|SLG
|.283
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/1
|K/BB
|20/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (2-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
