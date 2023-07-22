Rays vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 22
The Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) and Baltimore Orioles (59-38) square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.33 ERA).
Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.56 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (2-2, 7.33 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan
- The Rays' McClanahan (11-1) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.56 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .208 in 18 games this season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- McClanahan has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Shane McClanahan vs. Orioles
- The Orioles are batting .252 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .421 (ninth in the league) with 114 home runs.
- The Orioles have gone 4-for-20 with a double in one game against the left-hander this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Over 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.
- So far this year, Rodriguez does not have a quality start.
- Rodriguez has put up seven starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Grayson Rodriguez vs. Rays
- He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 532 total runs scored while batting .258 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .450 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 148 home runs (fourth in the league).
- In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Rodriguez has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are batting .318.
