Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.

McClanahan has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.56), 19th in WHIP (1.127), and 20th in K/9 (9.4).

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jul. 17 6.0 3 2 2 6 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 3.0 5 4 4 1 3 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Padres Jun. 16 6.2 3 1 1 5 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 7.0 4 3 3 5 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI (100 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .270/.333/.443 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has collected 101 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a slash line of .319/.402/.502 so far this year.

Diaz has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Rangers Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 96 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He's slashing .273/.374/.429 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jul. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 94 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .266/.339/.486 slash line so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 19 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

