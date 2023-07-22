On Saturday, July 22, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) host Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (59-38) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Orioles have +145 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.56 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (2-2, 7.33 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 55, or 67.1%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a 31-11 record (winning 73.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Orioles have come away with 24 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+270)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

