The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in MLB play with 148 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .450.

The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (532 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 average in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.183).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.56 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

McClanahan is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season entering this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Zach Eflin Framber Valdez 7/29/2023 Astros - Away - -

