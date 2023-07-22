How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Saturday at Tropicana Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth-best in MLB play with 148 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .450.
- The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (532 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 average in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.183).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.56 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- McClanahan is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.
- McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season entering this game.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dane Dunning
|7/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jon Gray
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Framber Valdez
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.