Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays play Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-185). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Rays are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished below the over/under for five games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.6.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 55-27 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 27-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (79.4% winning percentage).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-44-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-16 25-24 26-18 35-22 48-35 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.