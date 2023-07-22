Rays vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) and the Baltimore Orioles (59-38) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.
The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the Rays and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) for the Orioles.
Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 4, Orioles 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 82 times and won 55, or 67.1%, of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 42 games, or 73.8%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored 532 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Rangers
|L 3-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Dane Dunning
|July 18
|@ Rangers
|L 5-3
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 19
|@ Rangers
|L 5-1
|Zack Littell vs Jon Gray
|July 20
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kyle Gibson
|July 21
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Bradish
|July 22
|Orioles
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 23
|Orioles
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|July 25
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Edward Cabrera
|July 26
|Marlins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 28
|@ Astros
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Framber Valdez
|July 29
|@ Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
