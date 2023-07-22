Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) and the Baltimore Orioles (59-38) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the Rays and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have won one of their last two games against the spread.

This season, the Rays have been favored 82 times and won 55, or 67.1%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 42 games, or 73.8%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 532 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule