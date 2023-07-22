Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .269.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has recorded a hit in 59 of 96 games this season (61.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 35 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.5%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.267
|AVG
|.270
|.390
|OBP
|.352
|.465
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|27
|47/26
|K/BB
|53/22
|7
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Rodriguez (2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 7.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
