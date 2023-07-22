Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Siri (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .224.
- Siri enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with two homers.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 30.6% of his games this year, and 8.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 43.5% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (30 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.235
|AVG
|.212
|.288
|OBP
|.245
|.496
|SLG
|.596
|11
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|20
|41/9
|K/BB
|39/5
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
