Heading into the final round of the Barracuda Championship, Joel Dahmen is in fifth place at -13.

Looking to bet on Joel Dahmen at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Dahmen has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Dahmen has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -4 275 0 15 3 4 $1.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Dahmen has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

Dahmen made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Dahmen last competed at this event in 2023 and finished fifth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set for a longer 7,480 yards.

Dahmen will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,285 yards in the past year.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

Dahmen was better than 63% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Dahmen recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Dahmen had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

Dahmen's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last competition, Dahmen's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Dahmen ended the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Dahmen finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Dahmen's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.