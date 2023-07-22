On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has 73 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 33 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
  • He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 85), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 42
.257 AVG .264
.354 OBP .369
.537 SLG .479
16 XBH 17
11 HR 7
35 RBI 23
28/17 K/BB 31/17
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.