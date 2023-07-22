On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 73 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 85), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .257 AVG .264 .354 OBP .369 .537 SLG .479 16 XBH 17 11 HR 7 35 RBI 23 28/17 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings