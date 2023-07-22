Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .227.
- In 35 of 62 games this season (56.5%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has driven home a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this year (38.7%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.248
|AVG
|.204
|.274
|OBP
|.223
|.431
|SLG
|.337
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|27/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
