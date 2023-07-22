Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .227.

In 35 of 62 games this season (56.5%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.1%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has driven home a run in 16 games this year (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this year (38.7%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .248 AVG .204 .274 OBP .223 .431 SLG .337 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 27/4 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

