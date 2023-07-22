Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 54.8% of his 62 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (27.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (32.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.222
|AVG
|.193
|.336
|OBP
|.279
|.455
|SLG
|.360
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|40/16
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (2-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
