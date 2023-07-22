Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

In 54.8% of his 62 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (27.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (32.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .222 AVG .193 .336 OBP .279 .455 SLG .360 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 40/16 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings