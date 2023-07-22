A Group C matchup between Japan and Zambia, their first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 3:00 AM ET on July 22 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

In terms of the odds, Japan is -427, the draw is +580, and Zambia is +817. The over/under for this game is 4 goals.

Bet on the result of Japan vs. Zambia at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Japan vs. Zambia Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Hamilton, New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

FMG Stadium Waikato TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 4

4 Japan Moneyline: -427

-427 Zambia Moneyline: 817

Japan Last World Cup Performance

Japan was eliminated by the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. At the last World Cup, Yui Hasegawa and Mana Iwabuchi were the team's leading scorers, each with one goal.

Zambia Last World Cup Performance

Zambia did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Take your pick for Japan vs. Zambia on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Japan vs. Zambia Recent Performance

So far this year, Japan is 2-0-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it went 4-2-3 in such matches (+3 goal differential).

Japan's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 5-0 win over Panama on July 14.

Zambia is 1-1-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -8. In 2022, it was 1-0-3 in such matches (-2 goal differential).

Zambia's last match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant was a 3-2 win over Germany on July 7.

Japan Roster

Name Age Number Club Ayaka Yamashita 27 1 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Risa Shimizu 27 2 West Ham United FC Women (England) Moeka Minami 24 3 AS Roma (Italy) Saki Kumagai 32 4 AS Roma (Italy) Shiori Miyake 27 5 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hina Sugita 26 6 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Hinata Miyazawa 23 7 Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan) Hikaru Naomoto 29 8 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Riko Ueki 23 9 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Fuka Nagano 24 10 Liverpool LFC (England) Mina Tanaka 29 11 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hana Takahashi 23 12 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Jun Endo 23 13 Angel City FC (United States) Yui Hasegawa 26 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Aoba Fujino 19 15 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Honoka Hayashi 25 16 West Ham United FC Women (England) Kiko Seike 26 17 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Momoko Tanaka 23 18 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Miyabi Moriya 26 19 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Maika Hamano 19 20 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Chika Hirao 26 21 Albirex Niigata (Japan) Remina Chiba 24 22 JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan) Rion Ishikawa 20 23 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Zambia Roster

Name Age Number Club Catherine Musonda 25 1 - Judith Soko 19 2 YASA (Zambia) Lushomo Mweemba 22 3 Green Buffaloes (Zambia) Susan Banda 33 4 Red Arrows (Zambia) Mary Mulenga 25 5 Red Arrows (Zambia) Mary Wilombe 25 6 Red Arrows (Zambia) Ochumba Lubandji 22 7 Red Arrows (Zambia) Margaret Belemu 26 8 Shanghai Shengli (China) Hellen Mubanga 28 9 Zaragoza CFF (Spain) Grace Chanda 26 10 Madrid CCF (Spain) Barbra Banda 23 11 Shanghai Shengli (China) Evarine Katongo 20 12 ZISD (Zambia) Martha Tembo 25 13 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Ireen Lungu 25 14 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Agness Musesa - 15 - Hazel Nali 25 16 Fatih Vatan SK (Turkey) Racheal Kundananji 23 17 Madrid CCF (Spain) Eunice Sakala 21 18 Nkwazi (Zambia) Xiomara Mapepa 21 19 - Hellen Chanda 25 20 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Avell Chitundu 25 21 ZESCO (Zambia) Esther Banda 18 22 - Vast Phiri 27 23 ZESCO (Zambia)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.