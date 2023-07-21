Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (100) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 69.5% of his games this season (57 of 82), with more than one hit 30 times (36.6%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 27 games this season (32.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year (44 of 82), with two or more runs 12 times (14.6%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.343
|AVG
|.291
|.421
|OBP
|.379
|.536
|SLG
|.466
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|20
|32/21
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
