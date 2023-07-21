On Friday, Wander Franco (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 63 of 93 games this season (67.7%), including 29 multi-hit games (31.2%).

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven home a run in 31 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (39 of 93), with two or more runs 11 times (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .289 AVG .256 .349 OBP .323 .510 SLG .378 25 XBH 13 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 29/17 K/BB 27/17 14 SB 14

Orioles Pitching Rankings