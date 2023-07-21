Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Wander Franco (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 63 of 93 games this season (67.7%), including 29 multi-hit games (31.2%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven home a run in 31 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (39 of 93), with two or more runs 11 times (11.8%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.289
|AVG
|.256
|.349
|OBP
|.323
|.510
|SLG
|.378
|25
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|29/17
|K/BB
|27/17
|14
|SB
|14
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
