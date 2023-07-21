The Tampa Bay Rays (60-40) take a five-game losing run into a home contest versus the Baltimore Orioles (59-37), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-5) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (6-4) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (10-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (6-4, 3.05 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (10-5) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in three innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.025 in 18 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Eflin has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.424) and 114 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in one game, and they have gone 7-for-25 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI over six innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (6-4) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .232 batting average against him.

Bradish is aiming to record his fifth straight quality start in this outing.

Bradish is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

He will try for his third straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Bradish vs. Rays

He will take the hill against a Rays team that is batting .258 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .450 (third in the league) with 146 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Bradish has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

