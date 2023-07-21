The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman and others in this game.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (10-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Eflin has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 26th, 1.025 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has collected 100 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.337/.448 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 100 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI.

He's slashed .318/.401/.503 on the year.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Rangers Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Braves Jul. 9 3-for-5 2 1 4 7

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 96 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He's slashing .274/.373/.431 on the year.

Rutschman will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 94 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.343/.491 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 19 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

