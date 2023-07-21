Wander Franco will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (60-40) on Friday, July 21, when they square off against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (59-37) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rays (-145). An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (10-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Kyle Bradish - BAL (6-4, 3.05 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 54 out of the 81 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rays have a 41-14 record (winning 74.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (54.5%) in those games.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

