How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Wander Franco and Adley Rutschman are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, who meet on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 146 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .450 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- Tampa Bay scores the third-most runs in baseball (529 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 average in baseball.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eflin is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year.
- Eflin will try to secure his 17th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Royals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Brady Singer
|7/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dane Dunning
|7/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jon Gray
|7/20/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Gibson
|7/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Bradish
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Framber Valdez
