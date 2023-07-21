Wander Franco and Adley Rutschman are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, who meet on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 146 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .450 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Tampa Bay scores the third-most runs in baseball (529 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 average in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Eflin will try to secure his 17th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Royals L 8-4 Away Zach Eflin Brady Singer 7/17/2023 Rangers L 3-2 Away Shane McClanahan Dane Dunning 7/18/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 7/19/2023 Rangers L 5-1 Away Zack Littell Jon Gray 7/20/2023 Orioles L 4-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Gibson 7/21/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Eflin Kyle Bradish 7/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane McClanahan Grayson Rodriguez 7/23/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins - Home Tyler Glasnow Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros - Away Zach Eflin Framber Valdez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.