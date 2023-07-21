Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Zach Eflin on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Orioles have +135 odds to upset. An 8-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Tampa Bay's last four games have gone under the point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 8.8.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 54-27 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 35-11 (winning 76.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Rays have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 100 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-43-4).

The Rays have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 10-7-0 ATS.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-16 25-24 26-18 34-22 47-35 13-5

