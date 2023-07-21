Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .272 with 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 59 of 95 games this year (62.1%), including 27 multi-hit games (28.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (36.8%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.274
|AVG
|.270
|.398
|OBP
|.352
|.476
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|27
|46/26
|K/BB
|53/22
|7
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bradish (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.