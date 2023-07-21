The field is shrinking at the Hamburg European Open, with Lorenzo Musetti heading into a quarterfinal against Laslo Djere. Musetti's odds to win this tournament at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh are +600, fourth-best in the field.

Musetti at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Musetti's Next Match

Musetti will face Djere in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 7:00 AM ET, after defeating Jozef Kovalik in the previous round 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Musetti Stats

Musetti is coming off a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 172-ranked Kovalik in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Musetti is 36-25 over the past year, with one tournament title.

In 11 tournaments on clay over the past year, Musetti has gone 15-11.

Musetti has played 23.9 games per match in his 61 matches over the past year across all court types.

On clay, Musetti has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 21.8 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

Over the past year, Musetti has been victorious in 27.3% of his return games and 79.3% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Musetti has won 76.2% of his games on serve, and 32.2% on return.

