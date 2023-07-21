Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .274 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.270
|AVG
|.278
|.292
|OBP
|.335
|.421
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|34
|34/4
|K/BB
|46/14
|8
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
