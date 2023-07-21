The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in 37 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has homered in 29.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 61), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26 games this season (42.6%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 29 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 27
.232 AVG .212
.287 OBP .245
.473 SLG .596
10 XBH 16
8 HR 11
20 RBI 20
40/9 K/BB 39/5
4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Bradish (6-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.