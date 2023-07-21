Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 37 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 29.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 61), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this season (42.6%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.232
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.245
|.473
|SLG
|.596
|10
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|11
|20
|RBI
|20
|40/9
|K/BB
|39/5
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (6-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
