Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Isaac Paredes (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 46 of 84 games this year (54.8%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (39.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (39.3%), including 11 multi-run games (13.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.250
|AVG
|.264
|.351
|OBP
|.369
|.508
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|23
|27/17
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bradish (6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.