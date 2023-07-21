Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 43 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (14.1%).
- In 40.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.287
|AVG
|.286
|.340
|OBP
|.322
|.558
|SLG
|.330
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|12
|33/10
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
