Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .205 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of them.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (18.0%).
- He has scored in 19 games this year (31.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.219
|AVG
|.193
|.336
|OBP
|.279
|.448
|SLG
|.360
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|39/16
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Bradish (6-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
