In the opening round of group-stage matches, Spain will meet Costa Rica at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 21 at 3:30 AM ET.

The game between Spain and Costa Rica will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Spain vs. Costa Rica

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Wellington, New Zealand
  • Venue: Westpac Stadium

Spain Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Costa Rica July 21 - Home
Zambia July 26 - Home
Japan July 31 - Away

Spain's Recent Performance

  • Spain lost to the United States in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1.
  • In the competition, Jennifer Hermoso notched three goals.
  • Additionally, Lucia Garcia contributed one goal and one assist.
  • So far this year, Spain is 5-0-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +16. In 2022, it was 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).
  • The last time Spain took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 13, when it defeated Vietnam 9-0.

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Misa Rodriguez #1
  • Ona Batlle #2
  • Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3
  • Irene Paredes #4
  • Ivana Andres #5
  • Aitana Bonmati #6
  • Irene Guerrero #7
  • Mariona #8
  • Esther Gonzalez #9
  • Jennifer Hermoso #10
  • Alexia Putellas #11
  • Oihane Hernandez #12
  • Enith Salon #13
  • Laia Codina #14
  • Eva Navarro #15
  • Maria Perez #16
  • Alba Redondo #17
  • Salma Paralluelo #18
  • Olga Carmona #19
  • Rocio Galvez #20
  • Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21
  • Athenea Del Castillo #22
  • Cata Coll #23

Costa Rica Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Spain July 21 - Away
Japan July 26 - Away
Zambia July 31 - Home

Costa Rica's Recent Performance

  • Costa Rica was not one of the 24 teams that participated in the 2019 World Cup, as it didn't qualify.
  • In 2022, Costa Rica was 2-1-7 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -10. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 1-1-1 (+1 goal differential).
  • Costa Rica's 2-0 win over Haiti earlier this year on July 3 was the last time that Costa Rica matched up with a team playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Costa Rica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Genesis Perez #1
  • Gabriela Guillen #2
  • Maria Coto #3
  • Mariana Benavides #4
  • Valeria Del Campo #5
  • Carol Sanchez #6
  • Melissa Herrera #7
  • Mariela Campos #8
  • Maria Salas #9
  • Gloriana Villalobos #10
  • Raquel Rodriguez #11
  • Maria Paula Elizondo #12
  • Emilie Valenciano #13
  • Priscilla Chinchilla #14
  • Cristin Granados #15
  • Katherine Alvarado #16
  • Sofia Varela #17
  • Priscilla Tapia #18
  • Alexandra Pinell #19
  • Fabiola Villalobos #20
  • Sheika Scott #21
  • Catalina Estrada #22
  • Daniela Solera #23

