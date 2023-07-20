Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Taylor Walls (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .205 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 37 of 74 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (9.5%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (25.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.4%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.183
|AVG
|.223
|.326
|OBP
|.299
|.266
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|35/22
|K/BB
|35/14
|10
|SB
|10
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gibson (9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7).
