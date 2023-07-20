The Tampa Bay Rays (60-39) host the Baltimore Orioles (58-37) in AL East play, at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (3-3) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (9-6) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.78 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (9-6, 4.77 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.78, a 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.238.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Glasnow has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.426) and 114 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in one game, and they have gone 6-for-19 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

During 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.77 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.

Gibson has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gibson is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 35-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.77), 49th in WHIP (1.348), and 54th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.

Kyle Gibson vs. Rays

He will take the mound against a Rays offense that is batting .258 as a unit (ninth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .451 (third in the league) with 146 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).

Gibson has a 3 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Rays this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

